BAE Systems' apprentices want work close to home, study finds

The aerospace company, which is currently looking to recruit 180 apprentices at its Warton and Samlesbury sites in Lancashire, questioned young people about their career hopes ahead of this week's National Apprenticeship Week.

It found that almost three quarters (73 per cent) of 16 to 24-year-olds said they would consider an apprenticeship, an increase of seven per cent when compared to the previous year.

And it found the vast majority (86 per cent) of young career seekers surveyed said they want to secure a job close to where they live, a boost for social mobility in Lancashire and the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Young people at BAE Systems' Academy for Skills and Knowledge centre at Samlesbury

Despite the pandemic, the research found that more than two-thirds (71 per cent) of young people were optimistic about their future career prospects, with more than half (53 per cent) of those feeling confident that they will secure a job they find interesting and more than a third (35 per cent) believing there are now more job opportunities available to them in the current job market.

Reflecting on the past two years, nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of young people surveyed now placed more importance on their career and were motivated to work for a company which offers long-term job opportunities (36 per cent) and the chance to continue their learning and development (36 per cent).

Making a positive contribution to society also rates highly, with the majority of young people (82 per cent) wanting to work for an organisation which has a clear purpose, with more than a quarter (26 per cent) looking to pursue a career that makes a difference in the world.

Richard Hamer, Education and Skills Director at BAE Systems, said: “It’s encouraging that so many young people are considering apprenticeships. By providing opportunities for young people in regions across the country to gain qualifications while they work, apprenticeships can play a vital role in supporting social mobility and the Government’s Levelling Up agenda.

Apprentices working on BAE Systems' Factory of the Future project at Warton

“Our programmes equip young people with the skills and knowledge required to set them up for a successful and rewarding career with the opportunity to do important work, delivering programmes and equipment which will help to protect the UK for decades to come.”

BAE Systems is aiming to hire almost 1,700 apprentices and graduates across the UK this year. The creation of more than 900 apprentice and 750 graduate and undergraduate roles is the largest intake of early careers roles the Company has offered in a single year.