Award-winning furniture store celebrates two years in Chorley with Autumn sale

Family-run furniture store Worthington Brougham Furniture Ltd, based on Market Street in Chorley, is celebrating the end of their second year in town with an Autumn sale.

Offering up to 30% off selected clearance sofas and suites, with even better prices available in store, the sale will run until the end of November. Customers can explore a wide range of high-quality ex-display and clearance pieces, all backed by a 12-month guarantee and available for fast delivery well before Christmas.

“We know how important it is for families to feel comfortable at home without overspending. Our Autumn Sofa Sale is about helping people find the perfect sofa at the right price, without having to worry about whether they’ll get it in time for Christmas.” said Amy, one of the company directors. "We have new display models arriving this month as well so we do need to clear some space!"

The sale also includes discounts of 20% or more off rugs, and up to 30% off selected sofa models from their curated clearance range. New models from Italian manufacturer New Trend Concepts, available in both leather and fabric with optional recliners, are also arriving this month.

Italian leather Sorrento sofas available at a discounted price

"I'm pretty excited to see the new displays come together." said Isabelle, the store manager. "I'm a big fan of the three button recliners myself, they come with adjustable lumbar support and headrests as well as your usual recliner movements. And there's more of the Saltaire fabric sofas too, they've got a very stylish modern look to them but they're also compact, which is a big help when people are working out how to fit things into their homes."

The company has enjoyed their first two years in Chorley, with the larger showroom allowing them to expand and introduce more luxury made to order sofas as well as a greater selection of accessories than they had space for in their old home town of Clitheroe. Some things, however, haven't changed.

"We're still getting new clearance stock every week, sometimes several times a week." says Amy. "And we're still happy to haggle with our local customers on the clearance models, although I usually leave the negotiations to Isabelle!" She added that the best prices are available in the showroom, as in-store prices include local delivery whereas online prices also cover delivery as far afield as London. The company has also expanded its services to include a full five year furniture protection plan with Castellan, covering both made to order and ex display models against accidental damage.

The Autumn Sale runs until 5pm on Sunday November the 30th, but popular models are already selling fast. You can browse online at www.wbfurniture.co.uk or visit the showroom at 50-54 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SE