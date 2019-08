August bank holiday opening times 2019: This is when Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Booths, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose will be open in Preston and South Ribble

Still hoping for a bank holiday scorcher (despite what the weather forecast says), and the chance of a cheeky summer barbecue?

So, if you suddenly find yourself in need of some last minute supplies, here are the weekend supermarket opening times for Preston and South Ribble to help you out:

Asda, Eastway, Fulwood

Saturday, August 24: 12am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10.30am-4.30pm

Monday, August 26: 7am-8pm

Morrisons, Mariners Way, Preston Docks

Saturday, August 24: 7am-11pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am - 7pm

Morrisons, Blackpool Road, Preston

Saturday, August 24: 7am-11pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am - 7pm

Sainsbury’s, Flintoff Way, Preston

Saturday, August 24: 7am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 11am-5pm

Monday, August 26: 8am - 8pm

Booths, Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, Preston

Saturday, August 24: 7am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 9.30am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 7am - 10pm

Booths, Millbrook Way, Penwortham

Saturday, August 24: 7am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 9.30am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 7am - 10pm

Aldi, Corporation Street, Preston

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Aldi, Oliver's Place, Fulwood, Preston

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Lidl, New Hall Lane, Preston

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Lidl, West Strand, Preston

Saturday, August 24: 8am-10pm

Sunday, August 25: 10am-4pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-8pm

Waitrose, Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale

Saturday, August 24: 8am-9pm

Sunday, August 25: 11am-5pm

Monday, August 26: 8am-7pm