Apprentice roles for young Blackpool and Preston grafters

A dozen apprentices are being taken on by a North West maintenance and construction firm - including young people from Blackpool and Preston.

M&Y Maintenance and Construction has announced it is set to employ the 12 new apprentices as it looks to shape its workforce for the future and address growing concerns around the sector’s skills shortage.

The new recruits will bring the firm’s total number of apprentices up to 16, meaning 6.5 per cent of M&Y’s entire workforce will be ‘home-grown’ talent.

Research has shown that the construction industry is heading for a skills crisis as less young people consider it as a career option and the current workforce continues to age.

Currently, 22 per cent of the sector’s workforce are over 50, while a further 15% are in their 60s.

M&Y Maintenance and Construction has funded the new roles using its apprenticeship levy fund.

The fund was introduced by the Government in 2017 to increase employer investment in its workforce.

The new apprenticeship roles cover a range of careers within the construction industry including electricians, gas engineers, plumbers, bricklayers, health and safety, and office administration.

Apart from Blackpool and Preston, the other apprentices are from Oldham and St Helens.

Gill Kelly, managing director of M&Y Maintenance and Construction said: “We are delighted to be welcoming 12 new apprentices to M&Y.

“The construction industry offers a variety of hugely rewarding careers, but unfortunately outdated stereotypes are hampering the number of young people joining the sector.

“At M&Y, we operate a different culture to perceived tradition construction firm. We value qualities such as openness and honesty and encourage our staff to be ambitious.

We are never afraid to fail and if we do, we learn from it and move on together."

“I am looking forward to watching our new apprentices grow over the next four years and becoming valued members of staff.”

The new apprentices will start college in September and will initially undertake a three-year course before moving onto an improver course, where they are paid an enhanced rate.