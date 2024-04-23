Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apple users in Preston face a 70-mile round-trip to Manchester after the city’s only authorised reseller and repair specialists closed its doors.

Western Computers has vacated its unit in the Fishergate Centre, leaving Apple users to travel to either Manchester or Liverpool for help with their devices.

The store closed without notice, with shoppers finding the unit on level 2 empty last week. The unit is now to let.

The in-store team were certified Apple staff and offered a full range of services to help users with their Macs, iPads, iPhones and watches - including expert advice, after sales support and repairs.

The nearest authorised Apple resellers and repair specialist can be found at either Trafford Centre, Manchester Arndale or Liverpool One in the city centre.