App leads to re-brand of recruiter’s division

The stunning success of a national recruiter’s app has helped prompt it to re-brand its Internal Recruitment Division as the department experiences rapid growth.

Berry Recruitment, headquartered in St Albans with branches across the country including one in Warrington, is to change the name to Professional Services Division.

It now has a team of more than 20 that recruit high-volume staff for public and private sector clients.

With the help of the app it has been able to extend its range to cover the whole of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Lee Gamble with the Berry Recruitment app

The division recruits in volume for a wide range of roles including customer service, data entry, help desk, secure data processing and general administration.

Lee Gamble, managing director, said: “Our Professional Services division works for a large number of businesses and government agencies to quickly fill roles at volume – both temporary and permanent.

“Changing the name of the division has made it easier for us to market across the whole country and its title is now much more descriptive.

“What has supercharged the division’s growth is our app that helps the team streamline their service and makes it a whole lot easier for candidates.

“We have invested £4m in the technology over the last four years and it works in conjunction with our experienced recruitment consultants.

“I think that businesses will start changing their models of recruitment and will be offering more short-term contracts instead of permanent ones.

“This will help protect them and at the same time provide more work for agencies such as ours.

“One thing our Professional Services Division delivers is consistency of quality service, with the same team dealing with all the recruiting.

“It means they benefit from ‘human learning’ and develop a deep understanding of their clients’ needs.

“They are based in the Midlands but travel when necessary and they are able to make use of our high street branches which are embedded in their communities.”