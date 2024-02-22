Anwy's Gift to Catterall Community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sales director for Anwyl Homes Lancashire Matthew Gould said: “Anwyl is a thoughtful homebuilder and we recognise that we have a part to play in shaping the future of the communities we’re building in. As our way of giving back, we’re gifting £5,000 to the people of Catterall through the Love from Anwyl initiative.”

The maximum amount that will be paid out to any one project is £1,500. The homebuilder is keen to help lots of smaller projects, if possible, for maximum impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s also the chance to apply for practical support, in the shape of volunteer time.

Matthew said: “We want to share the love as widely as possible by lending our support to as many projects as practical,

“We’re also keen to be involved in the community on a practical level and are open to suggestions of how we could volunteer our time. We have a range of different professional skills and some hidden talents that could be put to good use to help locally. We’re not afraid of getting our hands dirty, so may be able to help with gardening, painting or minor remedial works. We can offer talks to schools and youth groups, virtually or in person.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the 80 homes Anwyl is building on 8.5 acres of land just off the A6 in Catterall, close to Garstang and roughly halfway between Preston and Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s in addition to Section 106 payments totalling more than £250,000 linked to the development.

For more information about how to apply for Love From Anwyl support, see https://www.anwylhomes.co.uk/love-from-anwyl-catterall/.