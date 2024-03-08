Anwyl tunes into help youth club in Warton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warton-based Streetwise received a donation of £1,000 from the homebuilder, who also gifted the charity tables and chairs.

Ella-Grace Gregoire, from Streetwise, said: “Our entire sound system broke over Christmas and without them we wouldn’t be able to run half of our activities, particularly performing arts. Thanks to the donation from Anwyl we’ve been able to purchase two new bluetooth speakers. We’ll be able to use these within the community centre in Warton and for our projects across the Fylde Coast, helping young people create happy memories, nurturing them to develop new skills and have a brighter future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The donation of furniture also came at a good time as we were starting to look to replace some of ours. Now we’ll be able to use the funding we would have used for that for other things.”

Streetwise in Warton purchased new speakers with help from Anwyl

The Streetwise Community Centre is at Butlers Meadow in Warton, less than a mile from Anwyl’s Mill Green development.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “Streetwise is a real asset to both Warton and the wider Fylde area. The charity has engaged with thousands of young people, providing them with fun activities and helping them develop skills for the future. We’re pleased to have been able to support Streetwise by donating funds to cover the cost of the new speakers. It’s also good to see some of the furniture we no longer need being put to good use by the charity.

“We hope younger residents of our homes in Warton will join in with some of the activities organised by Streetwise and make friends with other young people already living in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anwyl’s support for Streetwise is in addition to community benefits worth circa £380,000 agreed during the planning process to ensure the growth of the neighbourhood is sustainable.

Streetwise sourced new speakers with help from Anwyl

These wider community benefits include Anwyl contributing £182,732 towards local primary school education, a £125,000 bus service contribution, plus circa £42,000 worth of highway improvements and public realm works.

For more information about Streetwise see https://www.streetwiseyouthcommunity.co.uk.