Anwyl Offers £5,000 Gift To The Eccleston Community

A share of £5,000 is being made available for good causes in the Eccleston area thanks to Anwyl Homes.

Area Sales Manager, Imogen Suffell said: “Eccleston is a sought-after village and as a thoughtful homebuilder we want to ensure it remains a great place to live now and in the future. We recognise we have a part to play in supporting the growth of the communities we’re building in. As our way of giving back, we’re gifting £5,000 to the people of Eccleston through the Love from Anwyl initiative.”

The homebuilder is keen to help lots of smaller projects, if possible, for maximum impact. With that in mind, the maximum amount that will be paid out to any one applicant via Love from Anwyl is £1,500. There’s also the chance to apply for practical support, in the shape of volunteer time.

Imogen said: “We want to know all about the great community projects in Eccleston and to support as many of them as we can, either with a financial donation or by gifting our time to help,

“We’re open to suggestions of how we could volunteer our time. We have a range of different professional skills and some hidden talents that could be put to good use to help locally. We’re not afraid of getting our hands dirty, so may be able to help with gardening, painting or minor remedial works or we can offer talks to schools and youth groups about the varied careers in housebuilding.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the 34 homes Anwyl is building on a 3.7 acre site south of Parr Lane. Anwyl has agreed to invest more than £500,000 in the community via section 106 contributions agreed during the planning process.