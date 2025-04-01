Anwyl expands land team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new senior land manager has joined Anwyl Homes Lancashire to support the growth of the business.

Sam Payne has taken on the role, based at the homebuilder’s regional offices at Buckshaw Village.

Winner of the 2023 Insider North West Young Property Professional of the Year Award, Sam has previously worked for housebuilders and a land promotor.

His experience includes securing both strategic and immediate residential land opportunities across the North West of England and North Wales.

“Anwyl is a family-run company with an impeccable track record over its 95-year history and ambitious growth aspirations. Joining Anwyl has given me the opportunity to develop my career and balance family life, as I only live five miles from the Lancashire office,” Sam, from Adlington, Chorley, explained.

Sam’s local knowledge will be beneficial for the homebuilder. The company is actively in the market for land with development potential across the North West, including in Lancashire, Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region and parts of Cheshire, to support its continued growth.

“Ultimately my role is to present new residential land opportunities to the business including strategic land and immediate land bids as well as managing partnerships with affordable homes providers,” Sam, 35, added.

“We have an experienced land team, and we’ll work together to mitigate the challenges out there so that we can acquire new sites and navigate them through the planning process.

“I’m looking forward to delivering new and exciting projects with Anwyl.”

In his new role, Sam is working closely with senior land director Andrew Morgan and land director Paul Darwin.

Managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire John Grime said: “Sam is a welcome addition to our land team and will work alongside Andrew and Paul to help us acquire new sites so that we can continue to grow the business and meet local housing need, while contributing to government housing targets.”

For details of career opportunities with Anwyl see https://careers.anwyl.co.uk/ or to find out more about where the company is building see https://www.anwylhomes.co.uk.