Anwyl completes two housing developments in Lancashire

Lancashire communities benefitted from investment worth more than £630,000 linked to two recently completed housing developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anwyl Homes is highlighting the economic impact of new homes being built as it appeals for land with development potential.

John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, said: “We’ve recently finished building and selling new homes at Mill Green in Warton and Cross Fields in Catterall. Between them, they’ve provided more than 175 new homes; supported dozens of jobs and generated an increase in council tax revenues. For our part, we’ve invested more than £630,000 in the two areas to help ensure those neighbourhoods continue to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re keen to acquire new sites across the North West including Lancashire, Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region and parts of Cheshire to contribute towards Government targets of building 370,000 homes a year. We’ve recently acquired land in Warrington and Haydock and we’re active in the land market as we’re keen to help meet the demand for housing.”

A street scene of homes at Anwyl’s recently completed Cross Fields development in Catterall

At Mill Green in Warton Anwyl built 96 new homes – 66 private sale properties and 30 affordable units of mixed tenure.

A £380,000 package of community investment in the area was agreed during the planning process to support the growth of the neighbourhood. This included more than £180,000 towards local primary school education, a bus service contribution of £125,000 and £42,000 for highway improvements and public realm works.

In addition to its statutory obligations, Anwyl donated £1,000, plus furniture to Warton-based community organisation Streetwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Cross Fields Anwyl has built 80 new homes, including 24 affordable properties.

Anwyl Homes recently completed work at Cross Fields in Catterall

Linked to that development Anwyl invested around £250,000 in the community via Section 106 contributions agreed during the planning process. This included more than £26,000 towards improvements to Garstang Medical Centre and a highways contribution of £224,000 to Lancashire County Council to fund sustainable transport initiatives.

The company also voluntarily shared £5,000 among good causes in the neighbourhood via the Love From Anwyl initiative. Beneficiaries included Catterall in Bloom; Catterall Gala Committee; Catterall Kirkland and Catterall Primary. Catterall Garstang Scout & Guide HQ; 1st Kirkland and Catterall Scouts and the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial at CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

For more information about Anwyl visit https://www.anwylhomes.co.uk/ or to explore land opportunities with the company see https://www.anwylgroup.co.uk/working-with-us/land-opportunities