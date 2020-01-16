Amazon opens new corporate office in Manchester creating 600 jobs

Amazon has opened a new office in Manchester, creating more than 600 jobs in the city.

The tech giant opened the doors to its new corporate office in the Northern Quarter's Hanover Building on Thursday as it grows its presence in the North West.

The new site, which was first announced in October 2018, will add to corporate offices in London, Cambridge and Edinburgh.

Amazon said the offices will be home to over 600 tech and non-tech employees, including software engineers, applied scientists and "solutions architects".

The online retailer and tech business said it has already started advertising roles across Amazon and Amazon Web Services for the 90,000 square foot site.

The expansion will grow Amazon's staff levels in the North West to more than 6,000, adding to its three fulfilment centres in Bolton, Warrington and Manchester Airport, as well as a sorting site and three delivery centres.

It said it will also take on retail graduates and business development graduates at the offices throughout 2020.

Amazon said it was marking the opening by launching a new Future Engineer Bursary to support undergraduates from low-income backgrounds studying computer science at the University of Manchester.

Doug Gurr, Amazon's UK country manager, said: "I am delighted we're opening our first corporate office in the North of England today.

"Manchester offers an incredible talent pool, a thriving hub of fast-growing UK tech start-ups and is a centre of academic and intellectual excellence.

"We are already actively hiring from a range of skill-sets for our new Manchester office, so if you've always wanted to build the future, come build it with us."