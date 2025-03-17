Altius Group triumphs at 2025 Red Rose Awards
The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Winter Gardens, Blackpool, celebrated the outstanding achievements of businesses across Lancashire.
The Medium Business of the Year Award – sponsored by the Sowena Group – recognises companies with 21 to 99 employees that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and growth. Altius Group were up against some outstanding competition from across the region and are delighted to have won this award.
Commenting on the achievement, Managing Director Andrew K. Steen said: “Winning the Medium Business of the Year Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Being recognised by the prestigious Red Rose Awards is an honour that reflects our commitment to excellence. We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to contribute positively to Lancashire’s vibrant business community.”
Chairman Paul Miller added: “This award is a true reflection of the collaborative efforts and resilience demonstrated by the entire Altius team over the last few years. I would like to thank each and every member of our team for their contribution as it would not have been possible without them. We are delighted and extremely proud of this recognition and extend our congratulations to all the businesses who were shortlisted.”
Altius Group’s commitment to driving innovation and fostering strong client relationships that deliver outstanding results has been instrumental in its continued success. The award follows a great start to the year for the Group, with 20 business transactions completed in January alone. Last month the company became the sole broker member of the BVCA (The British Venture Capital and Private Equity Association).