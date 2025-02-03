Altius Group Joins Foremost Private Equity Industry Body
The move strengthens the Group’s engagement with the UK’s private equity and venture capital industry.
Through its membership with the BVCA, an industry body comprising over 600 firms, Altius Group joins an extensive network of industry leaders, policymakers, and professionals, while contributing to the ongoing development of the private capital landscape in the UK. The collaboration will enhance the firm’s service offering for clients, partners and stakeholders.
The BVCA connects and represents the private capital community, uniting institutional investors, fund managers, portfolio companies, advisers, and service providers.
Explaining Altius Group’s decision to join BVCA, Group Chairman, Paul Miller said:
“We are honoured to become a member of this prestigious organisation as the only UK broker member. Our membership presents a valuable opportunity to collaborate and foster further partnerships with the wider PE and VC community. We also look forward to leveraging the expertise and valuable industry insight available to us through this forum.”
Managing Director of Altius Group, Andrew K Steen, added:
“Altius Group acts for business owners throughout the UK. Membership of the BVCA reaffirms our dedication to excellence and will further enhance our M&A services, aligning with our mission to deliver successful sale transactions that creates wealth for our clients.”