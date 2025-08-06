Altius champions Unique Kidz with £3,000 donation

Preston-based Altius Group, the UK’s leading boutique business brokers, continues its commitment to good causes with a donation of £3,000 to a Lancashire charity supporting young people with disabilities.

Unique Kidz and Co, located in Morecambe, is dedicated to providing children and young adults with disabilities opportunities to socialise, play and grow, while providing their families with support and respite. The charity offers daytime support, afterschool clubs, holiday clubs and a range of support services in a safe, inclusive and fun environment.

The donation from Altius Group comes on the back of its 2024/25 season’s fundraiser, with Chairman, Paul Miller, pledging £200 per goal scored by Newcastle United FC. With staff keen to focus on Lancashire children’s charities, Unique Kidz and Co is the latest chosen recipient and follows previous donations including to Brian House and Derian House.

Chris Pilkington, Corporate Fundraiser for Unique Kidz and Co said: “We are so pleased to have been chosen as the beneficiary of this amazing donation from Altius Group. A gift of this size will go a long way in supporting the more-than 180 young people, aged 0-30 who access our services.

Unique Kidz

“With our ambitious development plans to double our capacity and support more young people, we rely on community-minded businesses such as Altius Group to make this a reality. It was a pleasure to tell a few of the young people about this donation, and Altius Group may have inspired a few more NUFC fans at Unique Kidz!”

Altius Group Chairman, Paul Miller added: “I’m delighted to be able to support Unique Kidz and Co, a small charity which provides a fantastic range of services.

“The team here at Altius enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community and we hope this donation will be of real help to Unique Kidz as they continue their hard work to make a difference in the lives of young people with disabilities.”

The donation reflects Altius Group’s ongoing mission to invest in the community and support causes that make a tangible impact on the lives of local people.