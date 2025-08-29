All the ways Preston's Animate cinema and leisure attraction has benefited the city in first six months

Preston’s Animate cinema and leisure complex has boosted the number of people visiting the city centre - and helped create more than 300 permanent jobs.

That is the high-level assessment of how the £45.8m Preston City Council-owned attraction is performing six months after it opened.

The authority says it has also seen a spike in enquiries from companies looking for other opportunities in the vicinity of the development, hoping to capitalise on its success.

Animate has already brought big benefits to Preston, according to the city council | PCC

Since the official launch - by Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park - back in February, seven of the development’s nine units have been occupied: the flagship Arc Cinema, Hollywood Bowl and eateries Taco Bell, Loungers, Ask Italian, Cosmo and Wagamama's.

The Mad Giants food hall is due to open soon, while only the space reserved for a competitive social games outlet - like an escape room - remains unfilled.

Mark Whittle, Preston Business Improvement District Manager, said Animate has “undoubtedly brought more positive attention to Preston”.

He added: “The Market Quarter has seen an increase in footfall, measured weekly, proving that the development has been embraced by people from Preston and beyond.

“Nestled next to the market, Animate brands blend perfectly with independent traders, creating a unique and inviting part of the wider city centre. We’re looking forward to seeing the scheme’s final unit let and [the site] continue to go from strength to strength.”

Coun Valerie Wise, the city council’s cabinet member for community wealth building and city regeneration, acknowledged that it was “too early to say in actual numbers the monetary value that the scheme has generated”.

However, she said there had been “a sharp rise in enquiries from developers and investors wanting to see what other opportunities are available”.

“Ultimately, what we can say is that the investment by the city council will build a valuable legacy, creating a catalyst for further investment in Preston, which in turn will generate additional economic benefits and opportunities for residents.”

Deputy council leader Martyn Rawlinson added: ““Since the announcement of Animate’s construction and its subsequent completion, the scheme has received plaudits and has been highly commended in regional planning and property awards.

“The leisure destination has proved to be in demand with leisure brands and now only one unit is available, which is 10,140 sq. ft of premium space ideal for gym, play, climbing, or competitive socialising brands.”

Meanwhile, John Chesworth, chair of Preston’s Towns Fund Board, cautioned that, in spite of Animate’s early positive impact, it was important not to “become complacent, as there is so much more we can achieve and build a lasting economic legacy”.

“Since we launched the concept of Animate and the wider £200 million regeneration of the Harris Quarter, we have seen a new energy in Preston and we are having more conversations with investors that are keen to commit to the city.

“Animate has certainly helped increase the profile of Preston and what’s happening with the wider regeneration of the city - and I can see a very bright future on the horizon,” Mr Chesworth said.