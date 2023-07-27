Aldi hiring 185 colleagues in Lancashire: where are the jobs going and what's the pay?

In a welcome boost to the Lancashire economy, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

What roles are on offer?

Aldi has 185 vacancies across Lancashire

The vacancies available include both full-time and part-time positions such as Stock Assistant and Store Assistant, all the way up to Store Manager.

Where are the jobs going?

Stores in Lancashire where Aldi is looking to hire include Preston, Chorley, Leyland, Blackpool, Lytham St Annes, Skelmersdale, Lancaster, and Carnforth.

What is the pay?

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Salaries for store managers can go as high as £62,850.

What does Aldi say?

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Lancashire.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

How to apply?