Located in Glenbourne House on Burscough Street, it represents a £225,000 investment for the independently owned and operated large regional home care provider and brings the Group’s total number of offices across the North of England and Wales to 22.

Managed by experienced Alcedo home care professional Laura Harrison, the new branch and its dedicated team of 33 carers will deliver an outstanding portfolio of high quality home care services including personal care, nursing, nurse-led complex care and support and companionship to those looking to remain independent in their own homes across Ormskirk and the surrounding areas.

It will also offer a range of more specialised services including live-in care, children’s complex care and mental health support.

Managing director of Alcedo Care Group, Andy Boardman, says: “We are delighted to officially open an office in Ormskirk and look forward to providing our highly rated home care services across the local area. With so many more people choosing to stay in their own homes, rather than move into residential care, there is a large increase in demand for quality home care in Ormskirk and our new branch will be able to help.”

Under the guidance of Laura, the Ormskirk office has plans to grow and will recruit more than 50 new carers to the team over the next 12 months, gradually increasing the number of weekly care hours delivered across the town.

Originally from Billinge, Laura now lives in Liverpool and is looking forward to heading up the new branch. She said: “I’m excited to get started, to build the new team and develop our community of home care clients across Ormskirk. Family values are at the heart of what we do, and we are committed to delivering the highest quality care with a personal touch that truly enriches the lives of all of our clients.”

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups for four years running, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.