Alcedo Care Group assembles mobilisation team in Lancashire

Award winning Alcedo Care Group has assembled a dedicated team of mobilisation managers to support and facilitate growth as it continues to expand across Lancashire.

Helping to realise the highly rated homecare provider’s target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025, the mobilisation team is in place to support each new branch as it opens, ensuring it gets off to the very best start.

With each taking responsibility for a different geographical area, the mobilisation managers will be tasked with building a strong base for each new branch, establishing and developing relationships with the local authority and health and social services, recruiting the office team and carers and then mentoring employees to ensure they settle in and follow Alcedo’s policies and procedures.

The mobilisation team, left to right, Kirsty, Chelsea, Claire, Sophie, Jessica and Rob

They will also be responsible for working with the CQC to ensure the quality and compliance of each new branch before handing over to the new registered branch manager.

Led by group head of mobilisation and experienced Alcedo healthcare professional Claire Culshaw, each individual has been hand selected for the task, chosen for their drive, enthusiasm and desire to succeed while ensuring Alcedo’s family values and reputation for quality and care is at the heart of everything that is done.

Claire Culshaw said: “We are experiencing incredibly high demand for our homecare packages and are on a mission to make our services available to as many people as possible. With at least 10 new branch openings over the next 12 months, the team and I will ensure that each new branch meets Alcedo Care Group’s exacting standards without losing the culture and ethos that makes our care so special.”

She added: “I really believe that Alcedo Care is different from other care companies, and I know that I share this view with others on the mobilisation team. We are all committed to facilitating expansion while maintaining the company’s exceptional reputation for quality care.”

Managing director Andy Boardman added: “Each individual in the mobilisation team has worked with us for a number of years and knows exactly our standards and values. I am confident that they will help us achieve substantial growth with integrity, maintaining our ethics and excellent reputation.”

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups for four years running, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.