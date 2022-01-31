Airport hosts open day in bumper recruitment drive

A jobs fair is to be held at Manchester Airport on February 10 with a chance to find out more about the hundreds of roles available at the Northern hub.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) is looking to recruit more than 500 staff at Manchester Airport in passenger security roles alone, with other vacancies in areas including customer service, car parks and hospitality.

Hundreds of additional jobs are also available with more than a dozen other businesses operating at the airport.

Manchester Airport Group is looking to recruit many hundreds of new staff

Among those represented at the event will be airlines, ground handlers, aviation contractors and service providers, including Jet2.com, Swissport, dNata, Stobart Aviation, ABM, Menzies and UK Border Force.

Retail operators SSP, TRG, HMSHost and DUFRY will also be in attendance, alongside recognisable brands and eateries with outlets at the airport such as BarBurrito, Costa Coffee, Caffé Nero, Monsoon, WHSmith and Travelex.

Attendees at the Jobs Fair will get the chance to engage directly with employers, putting any questions they may have to those who are recruiting and will also learn more about what employers are looking for from applicants, boosting their chances of securing employment at the airport.

The event will take place between 10am and 3pm on Thursday, February 10, at Old Trafford cricket ground, and attendees can book a place through the Jobs Fair’s Eventbrite page.

A jobs fair is to be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on February 10

Cath Bailey, MAG’s Chief People Officer, said: “We’re really pleased to be holding this Jobs Fair to give as many people as possible access to the wide range of amazing opportunities we have on offer.

“With travel restrictions having been eased, we are expecting customer demand to bounce back very quickly and are recruiting ahead of what we hope will be a busy summer.

“If you have strong people skills, are self-motivated and have the ambition to build an exciting career in aviation, an airport job could be perfect for you – it’s a place that offers endless variety, bags of opportunity and a brilliant team who’ll support you all the way.

“We held a virtual jobs fair in January which was very well-received and booked up fast, so we’d advise potential attendees to book a place for this event without delay to avoid disappointment.”

Pre-pandemic, Manchester Airport was the UK’s third-busiest and flew nearly 30 million passengers annually to more than 210 destinations.