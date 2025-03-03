Airframe Designs completes groundbreaking R&D project in polymer additive manufacturing

Leading Lancashire aerospace specialist Airframe Designs has completed a groundbreaking R&D project co-funded by Innovate UK to advance ultra-polymer additive manufacturing of aircraft cabin interior parts.

The 18-month government part-funded project was led by Blackpool-based Airframe Designs alongside the flammability test house MIX14 and structural test house AMS.

The project focused on the use of soluble supports in combination with a new ultra-polymer material called AM200. The material is produced locally in the North-West by Victrex, in Thornton-Cleveleys, and is unique with the ability to be 3D printed with soluble support.

The material was benchmarked against the popular aerospace polymer ULTEM 9085 and the project enabled Airframe Designs to develop robust processes for both material systems as the company heads towards being a UK CAA Part21G production organisation, approved to print commercial aviation flying parts.

Breakthrough at Airframe Designs

The project came under the National Aerospace Technology Exploitation Programme (NATEP), a £20million programme funded by the Department for Business and Trade through the Aerospace Technology Institute and managed by Innovate UK that has developed more than 80 different aerospace technologies across the UK supply chain.

For Airframe Designs, the project helps to underpin future high-growth and enhanced capability as part of its strategic ambition to be the number one polymer additive SME in the local aerospace and defence supply chain.

Jerrod Hartley, CEO of Airframe Designs, said “We’re proud to be at the cutting edge of a project such as this, using our engineering and advance manufacturing excellence to be a leader in this kind of air worthy part production.

“We are using water-soluble support in the 3D printing process with faster manufacture and less potential for damage than current manual methods, and building a database of materials which can be used in the parts being developed for the future.”

Steven Stanley, representing NATEP, said: “This is just the kind of project we want to encourage and support, helping to demonstrate the capability of the aerospace sector in the UK when it comes to innovation for the future. The 3D printing sector is helping to create new solutions not previously possible.”

The aim of the project is to open up opportunities for flight worthy parts within the aircraft cabin environment and aircraft interiors market. The technology can also be adapted for other industries including military aerospace, space, defence, nuclear, rail and automotive.

The services offered by Airframe Designs are designed to meet the requirements applicable for the aerospace and defence sectors for lightweight ultra-polymer materials that can meet both the structural and flammability airworthiness requirements mandated by international regulators.

Airframe Designs has also recently been re-certified to AS9100D/BS EN ISO 9001:2015 for aerospace quality standards and achieved re-certification to ISO 14001 for effective environmental management systems. It also holds ISO 27001 certification for information security management and is accredited to Cyber Essentials Plus.

Recent projects undertaken by the company include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

For more information contact Airframe Designs, tel 01253 400320 or visit www.airframedesigns.com.