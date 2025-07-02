Airframe Designs aligns with US programme for additive manufacturing growth

Lancashire aerospace leader Airframe Designs is setting new quality levels as it grows its services in additive manufacturing.

The Blackpool-based company has aligned its material systems with the US National Centre for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP) which works with the Federal Aviation Administration and industry partners to support its existing testing processes.

NCAMP sets its own benchmarks to qualify material systems and has created a shared materials database that can be viewed publicly. It is administered by Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR).

Garry Sellick, additive manufacturing manager at Airframe Designs, said: “NCAMP is a valuable benchmark for additive manufacturing processes which we have closely aligned to and qualified our own processes using internal and external testing regimes.

Part of the additive manufacturing technology unit at Airframe Designs

“This means we can produce a part with consistent and repeatable quality, allowing us to analyse it with confidence that it meets the required standards of our customers.”

Using industry-recognised ultra-polymers, Airframe Designs uses its additive manufacturing expertise to produce diverse parts for the aerospace industry including radomes – a protective enclosure for a radar antenna – and electrical housings and air ducting.

As part of its commitment to the development of aerospace level additive manufacturing, the company has also recently invested in a new Mark Forged X7 printer that is capable of 3D-printing high strength polymer parts that include continuous carbon-fibre reinforcements.

Airframe Designs continues to grow its specialisms in producing highly complex components to some of the largest aviation, defence and space organisations worldwide.

Recent projects undertaken by the company include the delivery of 3D printed composite mould tools for the medical sector, 3D printed tool fixture clamps for the aerospace sector and 3D printed enclosure panels for a helicopter project.