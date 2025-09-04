Ainsworth Jewellers recognised in ‘Inspiring Independents’ List 2025

Ainsworth Jewellers, the iconic fifth-generation jewellery store in Blackburn has announced its inclusion in Retail Jeweller’s prestigious ‘Inspiring Independents’ list for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accolade is a huge coup for owner Phil Ainsworth and his wife, Helen Dimmick as it celebrates everything they stand for; a business that goes above and beyond in delivering exceptional customer service, creating premium in-store experiences, curating beautiful and relevant product selections and offering outstanding added-value services with a personal touch.

Known for its personable approach and dedication to excellence, Ainsworth Jewellers offers more than just exquisite jewellery. The store also boasts a mini museum showcasing it’s 155-year rich family heritage as well as a diamond exhibition providing customers with an engaging and educational experience alongside their shopping journey. These unique features allow visitors to explore the fascinating stories behind some of the world’s most iconic gemstones and designs as well as taking a step back in time with Ainsworth Jewellers over the years and some of the memorabilia produced that are unique to them, including an FA Cup winners medal and a 1930’s sixpence in a leather pochette given to brides and grooms to bring luck on their wedding day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Ainsworth, Owner of Ainsworth Jewellers said: “We are hugely honoured to be recognised among the most inspiring independent jewellers in the UK. At Ainsworth Jewellers, we aim to create more than just a transaction; we want every visit to be memorable, informative, and full of delight that builds meaningful relationships with our customers. Being listed in ‘Inspiring Independents 2025’ is a testament to our team’s commitment to exceptional service and experiences and we are extremely proud of this achievement.”

Phil Ainsworth and Helen Dimmick from Ainsworth Jewellers

The recognition reflects Ainsworth Jewellers’ dedication to combining heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation. Customers can enjoy choosing from a curated selection of contemporary and classic jewellery pieces or even create their own using the store’s repurposing and remodelling team that brings old jewellery back to life.

For more information visit www.ainsworthjewellers.com