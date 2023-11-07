Ainsworth Jewellers announce new chapter

One of the regions best known jewellers, Ainsworth Jewellers, has announced that leading jewellery specialist, historian and consultant, Helen Dimmick is joining the board of directors as the company enters an exciting new chapter.

This move will see Helen’s jewellery consultancy business, and Inspired Bridal dress shop, merge to all operate under the Ainsworth Jewellers brand – with this name replacing the original A Ainsworth & Sons title.

The changes came into effect exactly 153 years to the day since the company was first established in 1870.

Commenting on the changes, 5th generation family member and joint-owner Phil Ainsworth, said: “The business has continuously evolved over the last 150 years, which is a large part of why it’s still standing today. This is the next chapter in our evolution and a very exciting one.

Phil Ainsworth and Helen Dimmick. Photo: Ainsworth Jewellers

“We have big plans for the new brand including a refurbishment of our Inspired Bridal suite to feature a cocktail bar and bespoke space for ring shopping and updates to our popular museum attraction.

“While Helen has been part of the Ainsworth family for many years now and as my wife since we married in 2021, it is fantastic to have her officially on the board. Her knowledge and experience is unparalleled, she is a leader in the field and so I wouldn’t want anyone else by my side as we take the business to the next level.”

Prior to joining the business Helen started out at an auction house followed by five successful years as a specialist for luxury brand, Tiffany & Co from which she went on to form her own successful retail jewellery business, Green+Benz, which was recognised nationally as an outstanding independent jewellery retailer.

Alongside her role at Ainsworth Jewellers, Helen is a global figure in the sector with her passion for diamonds, gemstones and fine jewellery taking her all over the world as a consultant and speaker.