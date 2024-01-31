Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nowadays, the AI revolution is transforming almost every sector to shape our society. There are few AI entrepreneurs like Ali Farhadi, Co-Founder and CEO, Xnor.ai, Builder.ai chief wizard of Builder.ai, Hassan Murad, Founder of Intuitive, Inc. is paving a path for all the entrepreneurs who is choosing the path for AI to transform their business.

Tailored Recommendations for Buyers

AI lends a helping hand by analyzing vast amounts of data, enabling developers to understand buyer preferences better. With this insight, they can offer personalized recommendations, helping potential homeowners find properties that align with their specific needs and desires. It's like having a virtual real estate advisor available 24/7.

AI revolution is transforming almost every sector to shape our society.

Optimizing Marketing Efforts

Say goodbye to one-size-fits-all marketing. AI helps developers target their audience more precisely. By analyzing online behavior and preferences, AI optimizes marketing campaigns, ensuring that promotional efforts are directed towards those most likely to be interested. It's about reaching the right people with the right message at the right time.

Enhanced Customer Experience

AI doesn't just stop at recommendations; it also enhances the overall customer experience. Chatbots powered by AI can provide instant responses to queries, schedule property viewings, and offer valuable information round the clock. This responsiveness builds trust and keeps potential buyers engaged throughout their journey.

Predictive Analytics for Smart Decision-Making

Gone are the days of relying solely on gut feelings. AI introduces predictive analytics, allowing developers to forecast market trends and make data-driven decisions. This foresight is invaluable, helping them adapt to market changes, set competitive pricing, and ultimately increase their chances of closing deals successfully.

Conclusion!