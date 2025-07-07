Agha Group adds second north west landmark asset to portfolio

Following hot on the heels of Agha Group’s acquisition of the 300,000 sq ft Houldsworth Mill in Stockport the Group has completed the purchase of the 317,000 sq ft Tulketh Mill in Preston for an undisclosed price.

Tulketh Mill was built in 1905 and is a prominent feature of the Preston skyline and part of the City’s heritage. The Grade II Listed building was previously owned by Littlewoods when it ceased to be used as a working mill in the 1960’s. Littlewoods used it for their call centre and distribution operations. Carphone Warehouse bought the building in 2004 and continued to use the building as a call centre. They also added a new retail parade fronting Blackpool Road.

Capita remains an occupier within the building but it offers very much a blank canvas and Agha has ambitious plans to breathe new life in this historic property by attracting a wide range of users.

Commercial Properties was part of advisors to Agha Group on the purchase and Canning O’Neill and SHBRE acted for the Vendor.

Tulketh Mill

Savage Silk Solicitors acted as Agha Group legal representative.

Canning O’Neill and Pinkus & Co are now retained to market the vacant accommodation.

CEO of Agha Group, Agha Sameer Anwar commented: “We are delighted to add Tulketh Mill to our growing portfolio”.

“The acquisitions of both Tulketh Mill and Houldsworth Mill provide accretive income and the opportunity to implement targeted initiatives to enhance both assets. The acquisitions of these complex assets has again required considerable focus and I am grateful to my capable professional team for their support.”

Joseph Brolly, Senior Associate at Savage Silk Solicitors added; “The completion of these two complex transactions reaffirms our close collaboration and support provided to active developers, investors and owners across the North. I am confident that Agha Group will be successful in writing the next chapter in the long histories of both Mills.”