Agency chosen to market two projects which aim to transform skills across Lancashire

Freshfield, has landed marketing briefs for both the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and The Lancashire Colleges as part of two separate Department for Education funded pilots to modernise college training.

The North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce has appointed Freshfield to create a brand communications strategy, identity and website as part of a campaign to engage with over 10,000 businesses to create the Lancashire Local Skills Improvement Plan.

The Chamber is one of eight UK Chambers of Commerce appointed to spearhead the government-led initiative. LSIPs hope to address concerns that employers do not have enough influence over courses and skills offered and struggle to find skilled employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston PR frim Freshfields is to offer communications and website support for tow schemes designed to transform skills in Lancashire

The second Freshfield commission is with The Lancashire Colleges to provide PR and marketing support on an £8.4m programme to upskill Lancashire’s businesses for the low carbon economy of the future.

The Winckley Square-based firm was selected by The Lancashire Colleges – made up of the county’s 12 further education and sixth-form colleges – to create a full strategic marketing plan to promote the pilot to local businesses, working with the individual colleges to develop stories to inspire employers to get involved and allow each of the pilot’s eight projects to speak with one clear voice.

Similarly, Freshfield will also promote the regional and economic benefits of the pilot to build the reputation of Lancashire as a green skills trailblazer, while also building a website for The Lancashire Colleges designed to showcase the range of funding and support on offer from the projects.

Simon Turner, Freshfield CEO, said: “It’s exciting for the team to be playing its part in two projects that can have a far-reaching impact on Lancashire’s education and skills system, workers and businesses.

Simon Turner