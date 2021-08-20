Adelphi Pub in Preston will close for a month for 'drastic' revamp

Owners of the popular Preston city centre pub have spoken about its closure and new refurbishment plans ahead of students returning to the city in September.

The historic pub, built in the 19th century, is set to close for just over four weeks whilst contractors work on the refurbishment of the site, which began on August 13.

Having become popular with university students in recent years, the venue will undergo a ‘drastic’ renovation and will shut its doors from tomorrow, Saturday, August 21 until Monday September 20.

The popular city centre pub will be closed from tomorrow

The pub was pictured with scaffolding going up around the exterior of the pub and the beer garden has been closed ahead of the works.

The Adelphi went under another major refurbishment 12 years ago, but the traditional pub is set to be given a fresh, modern makeover ahead of freshers week.

Craig Almond, General Manager at The Adelphi, said: “Our six-figure refurb is leaving no stone unturned and we can’t wait to unveil our new look in time for Freshers Week next month.

"Once we had a date for the completion of the university's masterplan and building work we have gone full steam ahead as this is the perfect opportunity to take the time to get it right and ready in time for this year’s freshers.

The scaffolding went up on August 13 ahead of the month long refurb

“The transformation will touch on everything from the exterior to the toilets, and customers can look forward to experiencing a completely redesigned pub whilst making the most of all our deals and offers they already know and love."

It is understood that the beer garden will also be completely re-vamped with covered areas, built in booths, all fitted with TVs, lighting and heating to be used all year round.

The pub is adjacent to the site of the new public square built by UCLan on the roundabout.

Re-opening events are already being advertised on the venue's social media pages.

The beer garden will also see a full renovation