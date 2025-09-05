Accrington Stanley Women announce Moguhl as new front of shirt sponsor

Accrington Stanley Women have announced Moguhl Ltd as the club’s brand-new front of shirt sponsor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will see Moguhl sponsor shirts across Stanley Women’s three open age teams, including the first team, reserves and open age development team.

Moguhl, based in Altham, is a multi-channel content and experience company dedicated to creating immersive narrative worlds that transcend the page. Their product range includes books and audiobooks, artisan spirits, gift box sets, digital escape rooms and filming location hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the new agreement, Stanley Women have unveiled three brand-new kits for the 2025/26 campaign. The home kit features the club’s traditional red and white colours, the away strip combines blue and yellow, and the third kit makes a bold statement with a one-of-a-kind, head-turning pink design that’s built to stand out.

Accrington Stanley Women launched their new kit at Moorside House

The pink strip has been created in honour and memory of Gill Bishop, a much-loved friend of the club who recently passed away following a long battle with cancer. With Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaching in October, the kit stands as a poignant tribute to her life and legacy. A donation from the shirt sales will also go to Gill’s chosen cancer charities.

Alongside Moguhl’s support, the club has also welcomed new back of shirt sponsors Telana and SORM (School of Rock and Media), with SJF Electrics joining as short sponsors. They add to existing sleeve sponsor Hyndburn Borough Council, who continue their valued support. The second and third kits are now available to purchase online in women’s fit at https://asw.secure-decoration.com/

The new home kit will be worn for the first time when Stanley Women take on Salford City Lionesses at the Wham Stadium this Sunday in the first qualifying round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the partnership, a special teaser and announcement video was filmed at Moguhl’s headquarters, Moorside House. The video drew inspiration from pioneering suffragist Lydia Becker, who grew up at Moorside and went on to inspire leading figures of the women’s suffrage movement including Emmeline Pankhurst and Millicent Fawcett. Moorside House is also set to feature in an exciting nine-book northern novella series.

A special pink strip has also been launched by the club

Watch the video here: https://fb.watch/BWyIi5haY1/

Sami Smithson, Chair of Accrington Stanley Women, said: “We are delighted to welcome Moguhl as our new front of shirt sponsor. Their commitment to creativity, storytelling and community resonates strongly with our values, and we are incredibly grateful for their support across all age groups.

“There have been so many inspirational women in history who have fought for equality and even in 2025, it couldn’t be more pivotal for us to have that close connection to a trailblazer like Lydia Becker.

“This partnership will help us continue to grow and develop opportunities for women and girls in football. We’re especially proud to launch our new kits, including the pink strip which carries such a meaningful message.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Groves from Moguhl, said: “Supporting women’s football is something we are deeply passionate about at Moguhl, and partnering with Accrington Stanley Women feels like a perfect fit.

“The link with Moorside House and its history of pioneering women makes this collaboration even more powerful. We are proud to stand alongside the club as they continue to inspire the next generation, both on and off the pitch.”

John and Michelle Bolton from SORM Ltd, said: "At SORM, we are passionate about providing opportunities that help young people find their voice, whether that’s through music, media or creative expression. Supporting Accrington Stanley Women fits perfectly with our ethos of empowerment and inclusion, and we’re proud to be backing such an ambitious and inspiring club."

Jo and Kevin Spink from SJF Electrics, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring Accrington Stanley Women this season. As a local business, it means a lot to us to support a team that is doing so much to grow the women’s game and create opportunities for players of all ages. We’re proud to see our name on the kit and to be part of the club’s exciting journey."

To keep up to date with Accrington Stanley Women, visit: www.facebook.com/AccringtonStanleyWomen, x.com/ASWFCofficial and www.instagram.com/accrington_stanley_womenfc