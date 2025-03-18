A Lancashire football club has been banned from holding events with live or amplified music after noise complaints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accrington Stanley says it will no longer host functions or live events after the premises licence for its hospitality complex at Wham Stadium was modified by councillors.

It follows noise complaints from those living near the ground’s hospitality suite The Venue, which includes Coley's bar and the 1968 Lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accrington Stanley Football Club will close its hospitality suite after Hyndburn Borough Council revoked its licence to stage functions where live and amplified music would be played | Accrington Stanley Football Club

The League Two side has now decided to shut The Venue for the foreseeable future, except on matchdays, where an allowance has been made for events until 7.30pm.

In a statement the board of directors said the "decision has not been taken lightly" but the club was "committed to being good neighbours and community members".

The hospitality complex has long been an issue, after being built in contravention with agreed planning permission - with an appeal last autumn against the refusal being unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club said the venues will no longer be used for events such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and Christmas parties, adding any functions already booked will be cancelled.

The League Two side said it had been forced to close its hospitality suite after losing its entertainment licence amid complaints from residents | Accrington Stanley Football Club

The move follows a decision by Hyndburn Council's licensing sub-committee after a review hearing on Thursday, March 6.

The councillors decided new conditions on the two hospitality suites at the ground in Livingstone Road should be imposed on the premises licence.

The club has had a long dispute with Hyndburn Council and its neighbours about the level of sound from the complex, which contains its 1968 Lounge and Coley’s supporters bar.

The new conditions imposed by the committee include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- all live and recorded music is prohibited at the premises, except on men's first team home league match days between the hours of midday and 7.30pm with strict decibel limits;

- all music to be played through the premises’ in-house sound systems which must be fitted with a noise limiter; and

- all external areas of the premises shall not be used for the consumption of alcohol after 10pm.

The reasons for the decision say: "The committee were satisfied beyond any doubt that the licensing objective for the prevention of public nuisance was not being upheld.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Public nuisance was repeatedly being caused to residents in the vicinity through noise emitted from the premises and the impact of events being held there.

"The committee wish to note they would welcome an application to vary the premises licence once the sound-proofing works have been completed.

"The committee felt that revocation or suspension of the licence in its entirety would be a disproportionate step and have therefore resolved to modify the licence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club’s board of directors said: "Recently, Accrington Stanley attended a hearing at the Hyndburn Council offices following a complaint from several residents of Livingstone Road and Whalley Road, Accrington.

"The complaint centred around the issue of public nuisance caused by live, amplified, and recorded music emanating from our venue.

"Regrettably, our football club has lost the right to stage functions, where live and amplified music will be played.

"This encompasses a wide range of celebrations, including birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, Christmas parties, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is with a great deal of sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close the venue for the foreseeable future, except on matchdays, where an allowance has been made until 7.30pm.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. We understand the cherished memories and joy that these events have brought to many of you over the last couple of years. The Venue has been a vibrant part of our community, bringing us together to celebrate life's milestones and special occasions.

“However, we must respect the ruling of the Hyndburn Borough Council Officers and the concerns of our neighbours. The impact of this decision will be devastating for many customers, supporters, and businesses that have booked events that will now unfortunately now need to be cancelled.

“We are committed to being good neighbours and community members, and we will continue to explore ways in which we can support our community within the constraints we now face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also looking into how we can adapt and find alternative solutions to continue bringing our community together, albeit in different ways.

“In the meantime, we ask for your understanding and support, as we navigate through this challenging period. Accrington Stanley has always been more than just a Football Club; we are a family, and like all families, we will work through this together.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "Accrington Stanley will still be able to host meetings, the apprenticeship fair in May and other such events that do not require music.

"To say they have had to close their function rooms is disingenuous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stanley could have worked with the council and the residents any time over the last three years since the function rooms opened to try to resolve the noise issues, but they haven't.

"Andy Holt decided to build a show bar/sports bar/wedding venue and not soundproof any of it.

"The site has had no planning permission for at least 18 months, with dozens of reports to Environmental Protection.

"The residents requested a licence review as a last resort as the noise from the function rooms was unbearable."