Accountants smash their target to help cancer foundation

Throughout the year-long partnership with the charity, SBCA's team, along with their clients, families, and friends, engaged in a range of activities. From daring abseils to delicious bake-offs and even a teddy bear guessing game, they pulled out all the stops to drum up donations.

But that's not all! As match day sponsors for a Preston Grasshoppers' game, they turned the stadium into a fundraising frenzy. Clients joined in the fun with raffles and a rugby card game, adding an impressive £2,318 to the pot.

Principal Chris Bond couldn't be prouder, especially knowing how many in their community have been touched by Rosemere Cancer Foundation's vital work. Chris said: “Heartfelt thanks to everyone who pitched in for your incredible generosity and spirit of giving. Way to go, Team SBCA – you've proven that accountants know how to mix business with pleasure and can rock the fundraising game like pros!”

Members of Team SBCA with Principal Chris, second from the right, on the balcony at Preston Grasshop

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “The team at SBCA set themselves a huge fundraising target and to significantly exceed that in the current financial climate is just amazing.

“We are incredibly grateful to the whole team and everyone who has supported the company’s year-long commitment to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The donation equates to a big pay-off for patients in terms of the projects we can put it towards.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

