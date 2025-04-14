A new era for the Dr. Beckmann Group, as company appoints Director of Global Corporate Communication

Thomas Graf, Director of Global Corporate Communication

A new chapter begins at the Dr. Beckmann Group - international leader in laundry & household cleaning products - as Thomas Graf has been appointed the newly created Director of Global Communication, responsible for driving the global communication strategy, corporate branding, internal and external communication and leadership communication.

The family-owned company, who's UK factory is based in Bolton, Manchester, is taking its international growth strategy to the next level with a strong emphasis on clear positioning, innovation and modern communication.

Thomas Graf, a social science graduate, journalist and coach, brings extensive experience to his new role, having previously led corporate communications at Kaufland International, Bitburger Brewery Group and Alliance Healthcare Germany.

Under the leadership of Nils Beckmann, who heads the company in its fourth generation, the Dr. Beckmann Group operates across 12 global locations, with a presence in over 70 countries, including the UK.

The management team, which includes CMO Marco Buschmeier, COO Michael Klingel, and CFO Jan Zimpelmann, is focused on driving the company’s strategic growth in competitive international markets.

CEO of Dr. Beckmann Group, Nils Beckmann said: “With the introduction of our new corporate identity as Dr. Beckmann Group, we’ve taken another important step in expanding our business as a global player, with a strong focus on quality, innovation, sustainable corporate management, and a performance-driven culture.

“Expanding our corporate communications is key to supporting this transformation, while also ensuring we communicate our values, goals, and vision clearly and credibly to both internal and external stakeholders."