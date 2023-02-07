A host of big names sign up to sponsor the Be Inspired Business Awards in 2023

Known as ‘the one they all want to win’ the BIBAs are Lancashire’s most established and prestigious business awards competition. Every year, hundreds of businesses enter for a shot at glory, knowing that being associated with the BIBAs brand can enhance their reputation.

The awards are backed by an impressive line-up of sponsors which this year include BAE Systems, Lancashire’s biggest employer, the Lancashire Post which is owned by National World plc, a publicly traded multimedia company, and MHA Moore and Smalley, a UK Top 50 accountancy and audit practice.

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce which organises the BIBAs, said: “I think it’s testament to the value of the BIBAs brand that it not only attracts so many applicants every year but that the awards enjoy the support of some of the county’s most

Sponsors for this year's BIBAs have been announced

prominent businesses.

“The range and pedigree of our sponsors says a lot about the quality and standing of the BIBAs and is another reason people recognise them as one of the most distinguished business awards in the whole country.”

Other sponsors in 2023 include Sustainable Energy First based in Lytham, OBAS UK in Longridge, and Blackpool-based CKS Catering Equipment Supplies whose director Dawn Cheetham was awarded an MBE in the 2020 New Year Honours for her services to business and the community.

The BIBAs celebrate the best of Lancashire's businesses

She said: “The BIBAs are without doubt the most preeminent business awards in Lancashire, and it’s a pleasure to be able to support them again this year as a sponsor.

“I’m proud of our long-standing association with the BIBAs, and happy to lend them the backing of CKS.”

Two Zero Lancashire that helps businesses scale, Smooth Radio, Active Lancashire, export business Team Leyland International, RTR Digital, and InterSys Micronics make up the remainder of this year’s sponsor line-up so far, but there are still some categories up-for-grabs.

Sponsors benefit from extensive promotional and brand marketing opportunities, enjoying regular social media and press mentions, along with their branding displayed on printed materials and prominently around the room at the awards ceremony.

“We have a handful of categories that are still available for businesses to sponsor,” said Babs, adding “Sponsoring the BIBAs is a great way to secure significant exposure for your brand across all our promotional channels, putting you in front of thousands of potential customers, employees and supply

partners.”

The awards opened for entries on 24th January, with the deadline for applications of 31st March 2023.