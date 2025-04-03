A deal which best suits the UK is the best response to Trump’s Tariffs, say NWL Chamber

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The government’s response to Donald Trump’s 10% tariffs on all UK exports to the US should be in the best interest of the UK.

That’s the response from Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, as the world considers its response to todays news.

The most important issue, says the Chamber, is the UK government remains steadfast in its negotiations with Trump’s team and that a trade war is avoided.

Babs said: “The Government has demonstrated commendable composure thus far, and it is crucial that they maintain this approach as negotiations progress. Securing the best possible deal for the UK should remain a priority.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of NWL Chamber

“However, the repercussions of these decisions will be felt widely. There is a heightened risk of trade diversion, which could disrupt business communities globally.

“We anticipate a decline in orders, an increase in prices, and a general weakening of global economic demand. This situation is detrimental for all parties involved.

“It is essential that the government remains steadfast in its negotiations. Tariffs can be lifted at any moment, and the US has indicated a willingness to engage in discussions with us.”

The Chamber has received several enquiries from Lancashire businesses on how the tariffs will affect them.

Babs added: “The UK holds significant influence; our bilateral trade with the US amounts to £300 billion, with £500 billion invested in the US and $700 billion invested in the UK. There exists a robust level of interdependence, and we are actively consulting with local businesses to explore options for the government to consider.

“Negotiations will require time and will inevitably involve compromise. Any decisions regarding taxation must be approached with caution, and the government should evaluate all fiscal options thoroughly.

“While all options should remain on the table during negotiations, retaliatory tariffs should be considered only as a last resort.

“Many businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will face tough decisions ahead, and we urge the government to provide practical support to assist them.

“We recommend that businesses promptly engage in discussions with their US customers to manage the impact of these tariffs. Depending on existing contracts, there may be opportunities for favourable arrangements. In the long term, exploring alternative markets, especially within the EU, CPTPP countries, or other upcoming trade agreements, could prove beneficial.”

If your business has a question regarding the new tariffs, please call the Chamber’s International Trade team on 01772 653000.