9 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and bars in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

9 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Dec 2023, 19:07 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 19:09 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

.

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 4 on November 7.

2. Damascus, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EE

Rated 1 on November 7.

3. Happy House, Fletcher Road, Preston, PR1 5HH

Rated 3 on November 1.

4. Il Gusto d'Italia, Watery Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2NN

