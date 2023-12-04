9 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and bars in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings
9 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Dec 2023, 19:07 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 19:09 GMT
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1 / 3