We went for a look around the site of Blackpool’s multi million pound new Backlot Cinema which is due to be completed in Spring 2024.

Work on the shell of the building, which is an extension to the Houndshill Shopping Centre, is almost complete as part of a £21m investment including £5m of funding from the Government’s COVID-19 Getting Building Fund.

Work inside the new cinema complex began in October – as part of a further £6m investment which will include an Imax screen.

Inside the Backlot Cinema - this will be fitted with an IMAX screen and will be one of 9 screens in the new complex

The fit out will see seating, screens, e-sports gaming and ancillary areas installed into the building constructed on the site of the former Tower Street car park.

There will be nine screens in total, 850 luxury seats and the Backlot Diner which will occupy restaurant space in the scheme.