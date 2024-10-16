9 futuristic images show bold new look for Preston's St. John's Shopping Centre site

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 21:12 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 01:10 BST
St. John's Shopping Centre has been at the heart of Preston’s high street for nigh-on 60 years.

But one city architect has imagined what it could look like if it were flattened and replaced with something more modern.

John Bridge, from Studio John Bridge, shared his vision for the site with the Lancashire Post.

Click here to read all about his vision for the plot – but first check out the proposed new-look for a key city centre location.

If the plan ever comes to pass, it would mean the end of St. John's Shopping Centre after 60 years

If the plan ever comes to pass, it would mean the end of St. John's Shopping Centre after 60 years Photo: Google (main image); Studio John Bridge (inset)

The proposed development would open up the area between Preston bus station and the city's markets quarter - allowing one to be seen from the other for the first time

The proposed development would open up the area between Preston bus station and the city's markets quarter - allowing one to be seen from the other for the first time Photo: Studio John Bridge

View across the plaza abd its seating area towards the markets

View across the plaza abd its seating area towards the markets Photo: Studio John Bridge

The proposed development as seen from Tithebarn Street, near the bus station

The proposed development as seen from Tithebarn Street, near the bus station Photo: Studio John Bridge

