9 futuristic images show bold new look for Preston's St. John's Shopping Centre site

But one city architect has imagined what it could look like if it were flattened and replaced with something more modern.
John Bridge, from Studio John Bridge, shared his vision for the site with the Lancashire Post.
1. .
If the plan ever comes to pass, it would mean the end of St. John's Shopping Centre after 60 years Photo: Google (main image); Studio John Bridge (inset)
2. .
The proposed development would open up the area between Preston bus station and the city's markets quarter - allowing one to be seen from the other for the first time Photo: Studio John Bridge
3. .
View across the plaza abd its seating area towards the markets Photo: Studio John Bridge
4. .
The proposed development as seen from Tithebarn Street, near the bus station Photo: Studio John Bridge
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.