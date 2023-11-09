8 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and canteens in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings
8 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Nov 2023, 19:40 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 19:48 GMT
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1 / 3