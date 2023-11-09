News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

8 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and canteens in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

8 establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Nov 2023, 19:40 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 19:48 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

.

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on October 10.

2. Joy's Kitchen, Marsh Lane, Preston, PR1 8RQ

Rated 4 on October 10. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on November 1.

3. Bob & Berts, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 2NJ

Rated 5 on November 1. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on November 1.

4. North Common, Ormskirk Road, Preston, PR1 2QP

Rated 5 on November 1. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyPreston