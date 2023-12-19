News you can trust since 1886
7 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

Seven establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Dec 2023, 19:29 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on December 18.

1. Sbarro, Matrix Way, Chorley, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7NB

Rated 5 on December 18.

Rated 5 on December 18.

2. Starbucks Coffee, Matrix Way, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7NA

Rated 5 on December 18.

Rated 5 on December 15.

3. Cafe 1954, Arnold Clark, Farington Business Park, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, PR25 3GG

Rated 5 on December 15.

Rated 5 on December 12.

4. The Orchid, Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5AB

Rated 5 on December 12.

