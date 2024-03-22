31 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings including Perfect 10s, Subway and Florianas

31 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 15:09 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on March 15.

1. Florianas, Glover's Court, Preston, PR1 3LS

Rated 5 on March 15.

Rated 5 on March 13.

2. Brunchin, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6XD

Rated 5 on March 13.

Rated 5 on March 6.

3. PNE Training Ground, Dodney Drive, Preston, PR2 1XR

Rated 5 on March 6.

Rated 5 on February 29.

4. Dessert Cabin, Pedders Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1HN

Rated 5 on February 29.

