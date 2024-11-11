27 years and counting: Lancashire developer celebrates long-standing employee

One of Barratt Homes’ Sales Advisers at Centurion Village in Leyland is being celebrated having been part of the housebuilder’s team for more than 27 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Parry, Senior Sales Adviser, is originally from Liverpool and now lives on the Fylde coast. She joined Barratt Homes for its reputation and forward-thinking approach and has never looked back.

Julie said: “I started as a Sales Adviser. The job is so diverse, from helping our clients with their choices and progressing their contracts to moving them in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love being part of the clients’ journeys when they move into their new homes”.

BM - 001 - A typical street scene at Centurion Village

“I feel proud of being part of such a renowned company. The moment the uniform goes on, I’m ready to represent Barratt Homes.”

Over the past 27 years, the housing market has significantly changed, as has the culture surrounding housing. Julie has been through it all, guiding customers and providing fantastic service.

Julie said: “Things have changed considerably, especially with the introduction of new computer systems. Customer care is now at the forefront of the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business has become more regulated, which is for the benefit of customers as they are now more well-informed.”

BM - Centurian Village Sales Adviser Julie Parry

Julie has constantly been pushed by Barratt Homes throughout her career to be the best Sales Adviser possible for her customers.

She said: “I’ve been supported through regular training and meetings to share updates on the industry. It’s a very inclusive company so we all feel we belong.

“I have won the Sales Adviser of the Year Award in the past. I feel proud most days, watching the progression of the developments and knowing I have contributed to that”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To anyone just starting out in this industry, the best bits of advice I can give you is to always listen and be present with clients. Be authentic and relatable”.

Centurion Village is located on Longmeanygate in Leyland, with a collection of three and four bedroom homes available.