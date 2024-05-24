27 of the best bakeries in Lancashire to mark National Doughnut Week 2024

There is nothing more satisfying than uncovering a new spot for your morning croissant or a freshly baked loaf of bread.
We asked our readers to share their favourite bakeries in the county.
In no particular order, here were 15 of their suggestions:
1. Phil's Bakery
Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW | 4.8 out of 5 (85 Google reviews) | "Great choice of breads, pies, panini, cakes, freshly made sandwiches." Photo: Google
2. Rosebuds Farm Bakery
Brick Kiln Lane, Rufford, Ormskirk, L40 1SY | 4.9 out of 5 (87 Google reviews) | "Absolutely gorgeous homemade pies, pastries and cakes." Photo: Rosebuds Farm Bakery
3. Family Bakery
Victoria Road West, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1AG | 4.4 out of 5 (136 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff, tasty food, good prices." Photo: Google
4. Gornall's Bakery
New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4DU | 4.5 out of 5 (207 Google reviews) | "Excellent meat and potato pies served by friendly staff." Photo: Google
