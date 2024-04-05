Looking to try something new?
We asked our readers what shops, pubs, bars or takeaways you must try in 2024.
1. Holy Cannoli
Palatine Buildings, Great Harwood, Blackburn | 5 out of 5 (96 Google reviews) | "Can't fault this place, excellent food and service, highly recommend it!"
2. Vinyl Tap
Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BE | 4.6 out of 5 (318 Google reviews) | "Best place for live music, fun atmosphere, fab ales and friendly people."
3. Scof
Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED | 4.9 out of 5 (34 Google reviews) | "Great quality, price and service!"
4. Lytham House
Henry Street, Lytham, FY8 5LE | 4.4 out of 5 (
86 Google reviews) | "Quirky, yet tasty menu, good service, pleasant staff, nice atmosphere!"
