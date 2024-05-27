25 of the best places for fried chicken in Lancashire to try in 2024 if you haven't already

By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th May 2024, 14:49 BST

Sometimes there really is nothing better than a perfectly crispy piece of fried chicken.

Whether in a burger, a tender or a wing, fried chicken is the ultimate comfort meal.

Lancashire offers endless options for a piece of fried chicken, but with so many it can be hard to choose the right place.

We asked our readers to share their favourite takeaways in the county to help you decide.

In no particular order, here are 25 of their suggestions:

Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 5 (71 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere."

1. Hip Hop Chicken

Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 5 (71 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere." Photo: Google

Chorley Market | 4.8 out of 5 (6 Google reviews) | "Everything just brilliant. Tasty and filling."

2. Critchley's Farm at the Market

Chorley Market | 4.8 out of 5 (6 Google reviews) | "Everything just brilliant. Tasty and filling." Photo: Critchley's Farm at the Market

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (170 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years, excellent food and service."

3. Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (170 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years, excellent food and service." Photo: Google

Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ | 4.8 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | "Tasty food and good service."

4. Chicking Preston

Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ | 4.8 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | "Tasty food and good service." Photo: Google

