Whether in a burger, a tender or a wing, fried chicken is the ultimate comfort meal.

Lancashire offers endless options for a piece of fried chicken, but with so many it can be hard to choose the right place.

We asked our readers to share their favourite takeaways in the county to help you decide.

In no particular order, here are 25 of their suggestions:

1 . Hip Hop Chicken Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 5 (71 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Critchley's Farm at the Market Chorley Market | 4.8 out of 5 (6 Google reviews) | "Everything just brilliant. Tasty and filling." Photo: Critchley's Farm at the Market Photo Sales

3 . Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.9 out of 5 (170 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years, excellent food and service." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Chicking Preston Fylde Road, Preston, PR1 2XQ | 4.8 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | "Tasty food and good service." Photo: Google Photo Sales