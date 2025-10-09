25 of the best hairdressers in and around Lancashire according to you

Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:02 BST

We’ve rounded up 25 top-rated salons and stylists, recommended by locals for their skill, creativity and friendly service.

When it comes to finding the best hairdressers in and around Lancashire, opinions can vary widely, but the community seems to agree on a few standout names. According to the comments, there are 25 hairdressers that consistently receive praise for their skills. From expert coloring to precision cutting, these salons have built a strong reputation for delivering results that leave clients feeling confident and satisfied.

Many of the recommended hairdressers are known not only for their technical expertise but also for the experience they provide in the salon. Friendly staff, welcoming atmospheres, and attention to detail are just as important as a great haircut. Clients often highlight how these hairdressers take the time to understand individual styles and preferences, ensuring that every visit is personalised and enjoyable.

For anyone seeking a reliable and skilled hairdresser in the area these salons come highly recommended by locals who have experienced their expertise firsthand. Here are 25 of the best hairdressers in and around Lancashire according to you.

486 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX

1. Heavenly hair and beauty

486 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX | Heavenly hair and beauty

313 Preston Rd, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7PY

2. Beautify spa and wellness

313 Preston Rd, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7PY | Beautify spa and wellness

17 Ribby Rd, Wrea Green, Preston PR4 2NB

3. Heir Salon

17 Ribby Rd, Wrea Green, Preston PR4 2NB | Google

224 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AD

4. Be Beautiful Hair & Beauty Salon

224 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AD | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

