When it comes to finding the best hairdressers in and around Lancashire, opinions can vary widely, but the community seems to agree on a few standout names. According to the comments, there are 25 hairdressers that consistently receive praise for their skills. From expert coloring to precision cutting, these salons have built a strong reputation for delivering results that leave clients feeling confident and satisfied.

Many of the recommended hairdressers are known not only for their technical expertise but also for the experience they provide in the salon. Friendly staff, welcoming atmospheres, and attention to detail are just as important as a great haircut. Clients often highlight how these hairdressers take the time to understand individual styles and preferences, ensuring that every visit is personalised and enjoyable.

For anyone seeking a reliable and skilled hairdresser in the area these salons come highly recommended by locals who have experienced their expertise firsthand. Here are 25 of the best hairdressers in and around Lancashire according to you.

1 . Heavenly hair and beauty 486 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX | Heavenly hair and beauty Photo Sales

2 . Beautify spa and wellness 313 Preston Rd, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7PY | Beautify spa and wellness Photo Sales

3 . Heir Salon 17 Ribby Rd, Wrea Green, Preston PR4 2NB | Google Photo Sales

4 . Be Beautiful Hair & Beauty Salon 224 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AD | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales