25 of the best florists, plant nurseries and garden centres in Lancashire, according to residents

As the weather begins to improve, attentions are turning to making the most of our outside spaces.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:20 GMT

As we enter spring, many of us will be thinking about our gardens and what to plant in them.

Whether you have a courtyard or something the size of a football pitch, it's likely you'll want to spruce your garden up.

We asked residents in Lancashire to share their recommendations for the best florists, plant nurseries and garden centres.

In no particular order, here are 25 of their suggestions:

1. Barton Grange Garden Centre

Garstang Road, Brock, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.5 out of 5 (7,758 Google reviews) | "Very large garden centre on the A6, selling all manner of things - not just for gardeners."

2. Burnside Garden Centre

New Lane, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5NH | 4.3 out of 5 (1,167 Google reviews) | "Nice size garden centre with plenty for all your gardening needs."

3. Avant Garden Centre

Wigan Road, Leyland, PR25 5XW | 4.4 out of 5 (973 Google reviews) | "Lovely little garden centre with craft items instore as well garden items."

4. The Bloom Room

Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NH | 4.9 out of 5 (71 Google reviews) | "Great service, lovely staff and the flowers were fantastic."

