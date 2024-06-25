25 of the best eyebrow salons in Lancashire to try in 2024 if you haven't already

By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:16 BST

Looking for a new place to get your eyebrows done? We rounded up some of the best brow salons in Lancashire.

Whoever said the eyes are the windows to the soul obviously didn't spend very much time staring at someone's eyebrows.

Although they don't take up too much surface area, the way those two little patches of hair are groomed can make or break an entire look.

We asked residents in Lancashire to share the best places to get your eyebrows done.

In no particular order, here were 25 of their suggestions:

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (202 Google reviews) | "Price was reasonable and coffee and biscuits thrown in."

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (202 Google reviews) | "Price was reasonable and coffee and biscuits thrown in." | GooglePhoto: Google

Station Road, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3AD | 4.9 out of 5 (43 Google reviews) | "A totally enjoyable experience from start to finish."

Station Road, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3AD | 4.9 out of 5 (43 Google reviews) | "A totally enjoyable experience from start to finish." | GooglePhoto: Google

Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0LF | 5 out of 5 (21 Google reviews) | "Wouldn't go anywhere else for my brows."

Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0LF | 5 out of 5 (21 Google reviews) | "Wouldn't go anywhere else for my brows." | Zoe Eyelash TechnicianPhoto: Zoe Eyelash Technician

William Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RZ | 4.6 out of 5 (20 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service with very friendly and chatty staff."

William Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RZ | 4.6 out of 5 (20 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service with very friendly and chatty staff." | GooglePhoto: Google

