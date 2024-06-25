Whoever said the eyes are the windows to the soul obviously didn't spend very much time staring at someone's eyebrows.

Although they don't take up too much surface area, the way those two little patches of hair are groomed can make or break an entire look.

We asked residents in Lancashire to share the best places to get your eyebrows done.

In no particular order, here were 25 of their suggestions:

1 . Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (202 Google reviews) | "Price was reasonable and coffee and biscuits thrown in." | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

2 . Lady Gray Salon Station Road, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3AD | 4.9 out of 5 (43 Google reviews) | "A totally enjoyable experience from start to finish." | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

3 . Zoe Eyelash Technician Bispham Road, Blackpool, FY2 0LF | 5 out of 5 (21 Google reviews) | "Wouldn't go anywhere else for my brows." | Zoe Eyelash TechnicianPhoto: Zoe Eyelash Technician Photo Sales

4 . Nail Nation the Complete Works William Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RZ | 4.6 out of 5 (20 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service with very friendly and chatty staff." | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales