25 of the best cafés, takeaways and butty shops to buy a sandwich in Lancashire, according to residents

While indulging in a big meal is often appealing, sometimes a lighter bite can do the job.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 17:02 GMT

Looking for an extra-special sandwich for lunch but not sure where to look?

We asked residents in Lancashire to share their recommendations to help you find the perfect butty.

In no particular order, here are 25 cafés, takeaways and butty shops you should try:

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Inglewhite Road, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JR | 4.7 out of 5 (31 Google reviews) | "I went for the first time recently. Very good bacon, sausage and egg baton. 10/10."

1. G Rowles Butchers

Inglewhite Road, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JR | 4.7 out of 5 (31 Google reviews) | "I went for the first time recently. Very good bacon, sausage and egg baton. 10/10."

Photo Sales
The British Commercial Vehicle Museum | King Street, Leyland, PR25 2LE | 4.7 out of 5 (933 Google reviews) | "Lovely freshly made food and tasty variety of homemade sausage rolls."

2. Heritage Cafe

The British Commercial Vehicle Museum | King Street, Leyland, PR25 2LE | 4.7 out of 5 (933 Google reviews) | "Lovely freshly made food and tasty variety of homemade sausage rolls."

Photo Sales
Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT | 4.6 out of 5 (1,173 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, very tasty, great service and friendly staff."

3. Jaffa

Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT | 4.6 out of 5 (1,173 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, very tasty, great service and friendly staff."

Photo Sales
Chorley Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, PR5 4JA | 4.2 out of 5 (160 Google reviews) | "Excellent staff and even better butty."

4. Pennington's Sandwich Shop

Chorley Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, PR5 4JA | 4.2 out of 5 (160 Google reviews) | "Excellent staff and even better butty."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.