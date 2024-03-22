Looking for an extra-special sandwich for lunch but not sure where to look?
We asked residents in Lancashire to share their recommendations to help you find the perfect butty.
In no particular order, here are 25 cafés, takeaways and butty shops you should try:
1. G Rowles Butchers
Inglewhite Road, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JR | 4.7 out of 5 (31 Google reviews) | "I went for the first time recently. Very good bacon, sausage and egg baton.
10/10."
2. Heritage Cafe
The British Commercial Vehicle Museum | King Street, Leyland, PR25 2LE | 4.7 out of 5 (933 Google reviews) | "Lovely freshly made food and tasty variety of homemade sausage rolls."
3. Jaffa
Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT | 4.6 out of 5 (1,173 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, very tasty, great service and friendly staff."
4. Pennington's Sandwich Shop
Chorley Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, PR5 4JA | 4.2 out of 5 (160 Google reviews) | "Excellent staff and even better butty."
