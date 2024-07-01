25 of the best butchers in Lancashire to try this summer if you haven't already

It has certainly been a temperamental summer so far.

One minute it’s warm enough to get the sun cream out; the next you’re grabbing your coat as the rain pours down.

That means you have to be prepared to make the most of the sun when it finally decides to shine again.

And what better way to celebrate than a good old barbecue?

Here are 25 of the best butchers in Lancashire, according to Google reviews:

1 . Choice Meats Catering Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (158 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

2 . Honeywell’s Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH | 4.8 out of 5 (648 Google reviews) | "Great meat and grocery products, excellent service and friendly staff." | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

3 . G&K Mitchell & Son Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (49 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

4 . Ward Field Farm Shop Plungington Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3PQ | 4.8 out of 5 (102 Google reviews) | "Great service, great prices, great quality." | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales