25 of the best butchers in Lancashire to try this summer if you haven't already

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jul 2024, 19:40 BST

With barbecue season here at last, visit your local butcher instead of the supermarket to buy your burgers and sausages.

It has certainly been a temperamental summer so far.

One minute it’s warm enough to get the sun cream out; the next you’re grabbing your coat as the rain pours down.

That means you have to be prepared to make the most of the sun when it finally decides to shine again.

And what better way to celebrate than a good old barbecue?

Here are 25 of the best butchers in Lancashire, according to Google reviews:

1. Choice Meats Catering

2. Honeywell’s

3. G&K Mitchell & Son

4. Ward Field Farm Shop

