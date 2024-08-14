Here are some of the most recommended places in the county for fuss-free piercing:
1. Odditorium Aesthetics
Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AH | 5 out of 5 (33 Google reviews) | "Professional, friendly service with fabulous quality materials." | Google
2. Hidey Hole
Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.7 out of 5 (73 Google reviews) | "Wonderful customer service and made my children's ear piercing an enjoyable experience." | Google
3. Hex Piercing Ltd
Mincing Lane, Blackburn, BB2 2AD | 4.9 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Just had my ears done, fantastic service." | Google
4. Beauty Spot Warehouse
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ | 4.6 out of 5 (224 Google reviews) | "Got my ears pierced here and could not be happier with the service and the job that was done." | Google
