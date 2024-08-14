23 of the best places to get your ears pierced in Lancashire to try in 2024

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 18:55 BST

When it comes to piercing, you don’t want to play it by ear. 

Here are some of the most recommended places in the county for fuss-free piercing:

Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AH | 5 out of 5 (33 Google reviews) | "Professional, friendly service with fabulous quality materials."

1. Odditorium Aesthetics

Poulton Street, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 2AH | 5 out of 5 (33 Google reviews) | "Professional, friendly service with fabulous quality materials." | Google

Photo Sales
Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.7 out of 5 (73 Google reviews) | "Wonderful customer service and made my children's ear piercing an enjoyable experience."

2. Hidey Hole

Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.7 out of 5 (73 Google reviews) | "Wonderful customer service and made my children's ear piercing an enjoyable experience." | Google

Photo Sales
Mincing Lane, Blackburn, BB2 2AD | 4.9 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Just had my ears done, fantastic service."

3. Hex Piercing Ltd

Mincing Lane, Blackburn, BB2 2AD | 4.9 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Just had my ears done, fantastic service." | Google

Photo Sales
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ | 4.6 out of 5 (224 Google reviews) | "Got my ears pierced here and could not be happier with the service and the job that was done."

4. Beauty Spot Warehouse

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ | 4.6 out of 5 (224 Google reviews) | "Got my ears pierced here and could not be happier with the service and the job that was done." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFylde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.